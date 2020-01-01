How Dua Lipa, Lizzo & Other Very Famous People Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Whether your New Year's Eve was flawless or just a little bit messy, you might need something to take your mind off your hangover and a crippling lack of sleep last night.
So, before you start worrying about those New Year's resolutions, why not take a look at how your famous faves rang in 2020? From Dua Lipa taking it easy on a beach to Lizzo shining as brightly as ever, their NYE celebrations are every bit as fabulous as you'd expect. Oh, and there's a bit of a trend emerging for 2020 novelty spectacles... We wonder if it's too late to pick up a pair at Tesco Metro?
So, happy New Year and welcome to 2020. Let's hope it's a good one!