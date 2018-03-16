R29 Editors Reveal The Celebrity Beauty Secrets We Swear By

Celebrities dish out a lot of beauty secrets — and 99% of 'em are along the lines of "drink more water" and "positivity, man!" But sometimes, when you're least expecting it, an actress will drop a hair, makeup, or skin trick that's so good, you have to adopt it into your life immediately.
The best celebrity secrets we've collected were rarely revealed on the red carpet (too much pressure); instead, we stumbled upon them in magazines, on Twitter, even a Netflix talk show. Ahead, Refinery29's beauty editors share the habit they've incorporated into their routine solely because a star recommended it. (Don't worry — only one involves upping your h2o intake.)