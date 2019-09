Lopez isn't alone when it comes to believing that a positive attitude and daily dose of self-love can keep your skin taut and wrinkle-free. Just ask Jane Fonda and Dame Helen Mirren. Mirren told The Mirror in 2011 that she's always known that positive manifestation can have a better outcome than self-doubt. "My mother told me an amazingly wise thing that I've found to be true, which is that you should never worry about getting older," she said. And although Fonda does credit her graceful ageing process to some cosmetic surgery , she stands by the fact that feeling good about yourself is the key ingredient to a better beauty routine. "The most important thing is … your attitude, how you feel," Fonda told Byrdie in 2017. "Is there love in your life? Are you good in your skin? All of this will make you feel and look younger."