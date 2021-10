7 Celebrities Who Recycle Their Red Carpet Looks

Fashion legend Anna Wintour is famously known to cut a chic figure in a familiar getup — and has long encouraged others to re-wear their clothes with pride. In fact, even though she's rumoured to have a pretty generous clothing allowance, she once told NYMag , "I usually wear the same dress twenty times. I think it's always fun to have something new, but it doesn't mean that everything you already have in your closet has to be thrown out, you know? Recycle."