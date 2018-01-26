How This Brand Is Helping Incarcerated Women Save Up For Their Futures

Soon, Carcel plans to expand to a women's prison in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and will launch a new range of products using silk (as a local natural material) later this year. "The vision is to employ more women and create a bigger impact — and within the next five years our goal is to have established production in three to five different countries," d’Souza explains. "We wish to convince consumers that ethical fashion can be sexy." Louise van Hauen, Carcel's partner and creative director, adds: "Our different approach to fashion challenges our design process in a wonderful way. Working with responsible production and against traditional fashion seasons forces us to focus on texture, shape, and fit." And we can attest that the product is just as good as its mission.