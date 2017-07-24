Today, Cara Delevingne releases her new documentary series, with the help of Puma and their #DoYou campaign.
Over several episodes, Cara visits women from different countries who are doing their bit to make the world a better place. From refugee aid to poetry, teaching and learning self-defence to fighting back against bullies and hatred, be prepared to meet some seriously exceptional women.
Check out episode three below. In it, Cara meets Natalie and Daniela – two women who experienced horrendous abuse, both at school and online.
In a frank conversation, Natalie fills Cara in on how she was physically attacked four separate times. She explains one particularly gruelling attack (which took place in her school common room, BTW) during which her laptop was stolen and her head was held to the ground by another girl's foot. People were cheering.
Daniela, a trans woman, describes what happened when she came to school presenting as Daniela for the first time. People didn't want to sit next to her, her wig was pulled off. She contemplated suicide.
Neither found solace in teachers or their school administration and so they took matters into their own hands. Natalie created Sit With Us, a free app to connect people experiencing bullying with allies who can support them. Daniela has worked with community activists to further the narrative of support, even speaking at the White House!
"Never give up the fight," says Daniela. "Because the fight is not for me, it's for all of us."
