"I really love Dalston, it’s very eclectic, the people are more vintage oriented, with a touch of Scandi style. Strangely, when I am in London I like to look very Parisian, I like people seeing me and seeing that I am French. So I play with that. I feel less free in Paris. I don’t really like people looking at me because I am wearing something strange. So I guess that less is more, is what Paris teaches me.