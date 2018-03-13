After the initial shock wore off (“I am going to be a mum?!”) and elation set in, the thought of blowing our wad on a costly wedding when we had a new little life to support (hello, diapers, hospital bills, child care, baby furniture) seemed more than a little bit out of touch for us. I tried to wrap my mind around how we could still make it work. We could scale the guest list down. We could do without the photo booth bus. We could outsource things to our friends, and have a DIY party. But when it came down to it, Eric and I knew we just couldn’t pull off the nuptials as we knew them — not to mention that the baby was due the very same week we'd planned to get married. There was a very good chance I could go into labor before or even during the ceremony. That would be interesting.