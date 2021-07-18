Camila Cabello Just Got Real In A Body-Positive TikTok

Now, in a TikTok shared on Friday, the "Havana" singer spoke honestly about embracing her body and not allowing herself to succumb to body-shaming impulses.
"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy," Cabello recalled while sitting in her car. "I am wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time."
"And I was like, ‘Damn,'" she continued, "but then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season."
Cabello then spoke about focusing on the function of her body rather than beating herself up over its appearance. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," she added. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."
She then sang a few bars of the n Vogue banger "Something He Can Feel", which definitely takes on a body-positive meaning in this context. You can check out Cabello's TikTok below.
Cabello's post has clearly struck a chord with her TikTok followers, racking up more than 15.5m likes at the time of writing. In the comments, NHS doctor Nighat Arif wrote: "Gosh! I love this so much! Be grateful for our REAL bodies."
Another follower posted appreciatively: "Thank u for keeping it real. We need more people like this!" That's a sentiment it's very easy to get behind.