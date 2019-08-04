Camila Cabello Just Delivered The Best Response To Being Body-Shamed

Camilla Cabello has used an experience of being body-shamed on social media to deliver an honest, heartfelt and reassuring message to her younger female fans.
The singer told fans on her Instagram story that she had gone online to find a picture to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her chart-topping song "Havana" when she saw a headline about her being body-shamed.
"Honestly first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach!" Cabello wrote. "But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of fucking rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real."
She continued: "I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, an suddenly they think THAT'S the norm. ?!!! It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into bullshit today!"
Check out her full message below.
Camila’s Instagram story (August 3rd) pic.twitter.com/WYMiSW0Pnx— Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) August 3, 2019
Cabello's plain-speaking and inspiring response has drawn an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. One fan tweeted: "I’m so proud of her for turning something hurtful and disrespectful to a beautiful and strong message for others women and even men who go through something like this."
Another commented: "Thank you so much for being real. My 7 year old already things (sic) the internet is the “gospel” and I’m working hard to show her it’s not. Your words help."
