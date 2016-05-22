Calvin Harris cancelled a second live appearance last night as he continues to recovers from injuries sustained in a car crash.
As we reported yesterday, the DJ-producer whose real name is Adam Wiles was taken to hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash while travelling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, where he was due to perform at the Omnia nightclub.
Giving fans an update on Harris's condition last night, his representative said: "Adam was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck in a serious collision last night in Los Angeles. He was examined by doctors and sustained a number of injuries."
"He has since been checked out of hospital and is now recovering," his representative continued. "We wish all the other passengers involved in the incident a fast recovery. As a result he was not able to perform in Las Vegas at his Omnia residency and will be unable to perform tonight [Saturday] at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has also given a statement to the press, saying: "A vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an SUV which Harris was a passenger in. He was transported to a local hospital for a cut to his nose.
"In the other vehicle a juvenile was ejected from the vehicle for not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a broken pelvis. All the passengers in the car were juveniles."
According to TMZ , the girl driving the car which collided with Harris's SUV was just 16 years old. However, this has yet to be confirmed by the LAPD.
Harris, who has been dating Taylor Swift since March 2015, recently released "This Is What You Came For", a collaboration with Rihanna.
