Calvin Harris was involved in a car accident on Friday night and is currently in hospital, according to a statement on his Facebook page. The DJ-producer was on his way to the airport for a show at the Las Vegas nightclub Omnia, which had to be cancelled.
According to TMZ, a Volkswagen Beetle full of teenagers crashed into the Cadillac SUV Harris was riding in. He suffered an injury to his face and had to be rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. A 16-year-old girl who was thrown out of the Volkswagen and broke her hip was also taken to hospital, TMZ's sources report.
A statement on Harris's Facebook page confirms that he's been examined by doctors and is now recovering. Harris's camp has made no further comment. It has not verified several additional details reported by TMZ.
