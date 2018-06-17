"Well my boyfriend lived in his apartment for about eight years before, so he had so much stuff. And I moved around quite a lot; I lived in London and I lived in California, so I was just used to moving all the time. So that was interesting; he had to get rid of a lot of stuff. Also, since our closets weren't built-in or anything, when we first moved in everything was basically in the middle of the apartment. Then we slowly found places to put everything. "