ITV switched off all seven of its channels at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday morning to encourage what is being billed as "the nation's biggest ever sports day."
Viewers who tuned into the channels were greeted by a holding screen which read: "Gone high-jumping, back at 10.30 a.m."
Named "I Am Team GB" in recognition of British athletes' recent success at the Olympics, the nationwide sports day is being laid on by the National Lottery, UK Sport and the British Olympic Association. Its aim is encourage more people to become physically active and get involved in sport, the BBC reports.
Double gold medal-winning gymnast Max Whitlock said that "hundreds of clubs and sporting venues across the UK" are taking part in the event today, the first Saturday after the Olympics, by opening their doors for free and "encouraging people to participate."
Further information is available at the I Am Team GB website, where people can type in their postcode and find out which local gyms and sports clubs are hosting free classes and events today.
Alongside Whitlock, Team GB medal winners including gymnast Amy Tinkler, rower Helen Glover and swimmer Jazz Carlin will all be dropping in at various I Am Team GB venues throughout the day.
