Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents lived for the moment and had no long-term planning. Their worldview drove a short-term mindset. My dad owned his own company, and my mom worked small jobs when necessary. We lived mostly paycheck to paycheck, but I never wanted for anything. My dad said "credit debt will always be there," something I only recently realised doesn't need to be true. My mom has a distaste for money. She was raised wealthy with an unhappy childhood and associates money with moral and ethical decline. To her, money is a necessary evil and doesn't represent security. My only financial education was when my mom taught me to float a check.