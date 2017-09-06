Being Indecisive Is Annoying, But You May Be Able To Blame The Moon

As much as we love them, basic birth charts sometimes omit an important astrological feature. In the same way that the moon's position in the signs and houses affects who we are, so, too, does its cycle — probably more than you think.
As we've said before, each phase of the moon affects us differently: The new moon makes us more reflective; a waxing moon motivates us; a waning moon makes us more cautious and careful.
Then, of course, there's the full moon, which brings with it an air of completion that's simultaneously satisfying and daunting. As the brightest and most expansive lunar phase, the full moon will have a major effect on who you are, should you happen to be born under its light. (Not sure what the moon was up to on your birthday? Find out here.)
According to astrologer Annie Heese, people born during a full moon are usually deliberate and conscientious, yet prone to mood swings. They tend to struggle between what their head wants and what their heart wants, so it's often difficult to get a straight answer out of them. Big thinkers that they are, full moon babies would rather explore all sides of an issue than defend one point to the death. They have a hard time speaking their minds, but, most of the time, that's due to an overabundance of thoughts as opposed to a lack thereof.
But, it's not all bad being born under a full moon. People born during full moons work well with others, since they can be great listeners and even better mediators. The same instinct that urges them toward indecision makes them pretty agreeable and cooperative, too.
If you're friends with any Libras, all this might sound familiar. Both Librans and those with full moon birthdays crave balance and are more complicated than they appear. They're very generous friends except for when the time comes to share their feelings. Rather than allowing your Libran and full moon friends to retreat into their cagey ways, encourage them to talk through the conflicts they're no doubt allowing to play out in their minds.
A little extra patience is usually required when getting close to a full moon baby, but, if you need a shoulder to cry on or a major distraction from your own problems, they're sure to be there for you.
