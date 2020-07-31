R29 Reads: The Books We’re Reading This August

Often, the best stories are the ones based around real-life events. Whether traumatic or joyous, there is something richly satisfying about diving into a book that peels back the layers of intimate moments. Though there is most certainly a time and a place for fiction (see July’s reading list for recommendations), learning the truth about an individual’s life or a world-changing event can make for a fascinating read.
Our desire to unravel real-life events often plays out on screen, with recent history inspiring some award-winning films and TV series. The last few months have proven our appetite for true stories with FX's Mrs. America becoming a major hit for its depiction of the fight for women’s equality in the 1970s. Similarly, Michaela Coel’s semi-autobiographical show I May Destroy You has drawn praise for its honest and unflinching portrayal of sexual assault.
While film and television do a wonderful job of depicting true stories, books can provide an even broader narrative without the limit of a 45-minute running time. This month, team R29 is stepping into real life with a selection of engrossing memoirs and nonfiction. But if historical fiction is more your cup of tea, this month’s list also includes a handful of tales which take inspiration from real historic moments and figures.
Click through to check out exactly which titles we’re reading this August…