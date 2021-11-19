21 Books To Gift Every Type Of Person In Your Life

As we hurtle towards the beginning of December, it’s time to crank the festive cheer up a notch. First place to start? Christmas gift lists – and books have long been an easily wrapped, failsafe way to show someone you care. There’s no better feeling than tearing off the paper to reveal a book that has been carefully selected with you in mind.
But there’s the matter of dredging through the endless shelves of trending new releases and old classics to find exactly the right offering for a loved one.
Whether you’re giving them the appropriate reading material to embrace a new hobby or looking for a coffee table trophy tome for their new house, there’s a book for every personality and person in your life. Here’s where to start…
But there’s the matter of dredging through the endless shelves of trending new releases and old classics to find exactly the right offering for a loved one.
Whether you’re giving them the appropriate reading material to embrace a new hobby or looking for a coffee table trophy tome for their new house, there’s a book for every personality and person in your life. Here’s where to start…