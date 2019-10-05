White trainers and winter weather go together like Saturday night drinks and a Sunday morning spin class – they don’t. But thankfully a new trainer trend is on the horizon, and these shoes are fit for taking on the elements and then some.
Giving army-grade soles a normcore makeover, this season’s footwear must-have is as practical as it is fashionable. Utility-style kicks will be our go-to trainer trend for AW19.
The bulky-soled shoes are a sartorially switched-on reimagining of Vibram footwear, a company that has been producing durable rubber outsoles since 1937. Originally made with mountain climbing in mind, the company’s founder, Vitale Bramani, created the first Vibram sole to withstand uneven terrain and adventurous activities, with durability and longevity at the centre of the shoe’s design.
But with most people’s morning commute less strenuous than a mountain climb, the fashion industry has taken the sturdy sole and turned it into a style statement. The new take on the classic footwear sits somewhere between a construction boot and a post-apocalyptic moon shoe, creating super durable footwear with a high-tech futuristic design.
As you'd expect for winter, light colourways are non-existent with the turbo trainer trend, instead it's all sleek black styles. Debuting on the runways of Maison Margiela and Cecilie Bahnsen, the block colour kicks have now begun to appear in sportswear stores like Nike and adidas. This trend is on the way to the masses, and we’re here for it.
Putting ultra-white dad trainers firmly in the past, all-black utility trainers are officially the trainer of choice for the season and we've rounded up a selection of the best. Click through to find your new sneakers…
