How Black Hair ASMR Helped Cure My Insomnia

What's more, Black hair ASMR videos have begun to command audiences in the hundreds of thousands, and from the looks of the comment sections, typically incite a glowing response from those who are grateful to see their hair finally represented. As the demand for more Black hair play videos has grown, more ASMR creators from other racial backgrounds have taken note, and it's not uncommon to see white Youtubers attempting bantu knots and so on in the pursuit of inclusivity. Take role-play ASMR enthusiast ebafoxx with more than 350,000 subscribers. The Turkish Youtuber created the series 'Girl In The Back Of The Class' where she pretends to caress “the natural 'fro of a classmate. As she delicately pulls at the mannequin's coils she pretends to whisper for consent, of course. It’s a gesture ebafoxx’s Black followers appear to appreciate, with one viewer writing “I love the inclusivity and the amount of research you’ve done is clear. You asked before you touched, you asked about the scalp being tender and even offered to oil it for us! Thank you!! This made my day:).”