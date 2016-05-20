Cher is 70 years old today. 70! And much like Barbie, Cherilyn Sarkisian comes in a lot of incarnations. So which one is your favourite?
There’s hippy 60s Cher, making gags and sweet sweet music with former hubby Sonny. There’s Oscar-winner Cher in her legendary Bob Mackie gown. What about shoop-shooping Mermaids’ Cher? Or “Believe” Cher (still the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist in the UK – say what?). And we haven't even got to the total camp joy that is Burlesque yet. What a career. What a woman.
To celebrate this massive milestone, we’ve put together some incredible Cher GIFs for your enjoyment. Our birthday GIFs. Here’s to many more.
