Many Happy Returns! Some Birthday GIFs For Cher

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Cher is 70 years old today. 70! And much like Barbie, Cherilyn Sarkisian comes in a lot of incarnations. So which one is your favourite?

There’s hippy 60s Cher, making gags and sweet sweet music with former hubby Sonny. There’s Oscar-winner Cher in her legendary Bob Mackie gown. What about shoop-shooping Mermaids’ Cher? Or “Believe” Cher (still the biggest-selling single of all time by a female artist in the UK – say what?). And we haven't even got to the total camp joy that is Burlesque yet. What a career. What a woman.

To celebrate this massive milestone, we’ve put together some incredible Cher GIFs for your enjoyment. Our birthday GIFs. Here’s to many more.

More from Pop Culture