As long as you know your birthday, birth time, and birth place, you, too, can discover your birth chart . Going online to look it up on your own or having an astrologer interpret it for you in a one-on-one reading can show you parts of yourself that you might not have been aware of previously. By that same token, it can change how you understand your astrological identity, too. Maybe your sun sign is the only fire sign in your chart, which is actually full of air sign placements. Or perhaps you've always identified more with the sign that precedes yours and your chart reveals that you actually were born in the final degrees (or days) of that very sign (shout out to all the "cusp" babies ).