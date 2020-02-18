“Instagram Was Ruining My Life”: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Online Bullying

Billie Eilish has announced that she no longer reads the comments on her Instagram. Speaking to BBC Breakfast with her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell ahead of her highly anticipated performance at the BRIT Awards, the "No Time To Die" singer opened up about the effect that online bullying was having on her, and why she decided to step away from the social media platform.
Eilish explained it was only two days ago that she decided to disengage from Instagram comments – of which she can receive up to 50 or 60,000 per post. "It was ruining my life," she said. "Once again."
"I think you might see someone who's like a famous celebrity and you may think, you know, sticks and stones, nothing I can say is going to actually be potent to them, but it's all very equal online," O'Connell added.
The 18-year-old artist last shared a post on her Instagram three days ago. It was a clip from Justin Bieber's interview with Apple Music, in which he fought back tears while explaining why he feels protective of Eilish after struggling with the realities of fame at a young age himself, too.
Just last month Eilish made Grammys history after becoming the youngest person ever to win the award for Song of the Year, taking home the accolade for her 2019 hit "bad guy". But as she explained in the interview, her incredibly successful career doesn't make her immune to the pain of online bullying and being targeted by trolls.
"It's worse," Eilish added. "It's way worse than it's ever been right now."
Eilish joins Stormzy, Harry Styles, Mabel and Lewis Capaldi on the lineup for the 2020 BRIT Awards ceremony at London's O2 Arena this evening. She's nominated for International Female Solo Artist at the awards and, according to reports, is expected to perform the James Bond song for the first time, accompanied by Hans Zimmer and a full orchestra.
