Boobs. Bosoms. Melons. Whatever you choose to call them, breasts and their many guises are a huge part of being a woman. Part erogenous zone, part sustenance-givers, part whatever-you-choose-to-make-them, breasts have come to represent the complexities of womanhood, from maternal softness to bold sexuality.
Naturally, the size of your boobs doesn’t make you any more or less of a woman, and whether they’re big, small or whatever, you should love and cherish them unconditionally. After all, much like the rest of the female anatomy, boobs come in all shapes, sizes and hues – and they’re all perfect. Breasts are, realistically, little more than glorified bags of fat (as Rachel Bloom so eloquently puts it), but they’re a magical thing nonetheless and, contrary to what a certain viral headline might have led you to believe, they never left.
Scientifically speaking, if you are one of the many women blessed with an abundant chest, chances are you're also blessed with a variety of evolutionary benefits. Research suggests that women with larger breasts can have higher IQs, while another study links bigger breast size to higher fertility ratio. It's also believed that the adipose tissue in breasts not only creates body heat and keeps you warmer during cold months, but it could even help you float, essentially turning your girls into a built-in life vest should you ever find yourself upstream without a paddle. Big boobs also mean you give amazing hugs, but that's less to do with science and more to do with the fact that big boobs are essentially giant pillows. They're one hell of a versatile body part.
All I ever wanted in life was big boobs. I come from a long line of wide-hipped and ample-bosomed women but sadly, I take after my father's side. Growing up I would tell myself that my boobs would eventually come in and, despite having a respectable 36C, I still long for the day where I’ll be able to effortlessly fill a plunging neckline without the aid of a push-up.
So since I can’t experience the excellence of big boobs myself, I have to live vicariously through other big-chested women, with a mix of envy and fascination. I'm currently listening to Freya Lingerie's brilliant podcast When Life Give You Melons, in which Maya Jama is joined by a whole host of well-known women to discuss the ups and downs of having big boobs, dating and many other of life's daily dilemmas. We also asked four women to tell Refinery29 a little bit more about what life is like with big, beautiful breasts...
Rosie, 29, wears a 30HH
“As I have gotten older I have become more comfortable with my body shape and learned how to dress to flatter my shape, without having to wear very big, sacky things all the time! I wore a very fishtail dress at my wedding and felt like Jessica Rabbit.”
Jillian, 26, wears a 32F
“When I was younger I really wished I had a smaller chest. I felt like I stood out (literally) and got a lot of unwanted attention and comments about my boobs. Not just from boys but even from other girlfriends – it was just making comments about my body that I didn't want! I seriously considered breast reduction surgery when I was younger but as I got a bit older, grew more comfortable in myself, learned what clothes worked for me and how to ignore others, I gradually became more accepting and stopped caring that much. The best thing about having big boobs is that they are really fun to play with and they look great in lots of outfits (especially ones that many other people can't pull off). They're such a part of my body now I can't imagine not having them, and I'm totally happy with that.”
Rochelle, 31, wears a 38JJ
“I have always had big boobs, even at school I was a DD. When I have been out for dinner and had to walk past tables/chairs with a small gap, my boobs have fully knocked someone in the head. The best thing is that they can fill out dresses and tops nicely. Also, the fact that they provide cushion when laying on your front.”
Kirsten, 35, wears a 32F
“I have a lingerie addiction (I’m an ex-bra fitter) and having big boobs allows me to justify spending so much more on bras. They also give a little extra warmth, strapless tops stay up without bras, effortless cleavage, confidence/attention (although there’s also the flip side).”
