“When I was younger I really wished I had a smaller chest. I felt like I stood out (literally) and got a lot of unwanted attention and comments about my boobs. Not just from boys but even from other girlfriends – it was just making comments about my body that I didn't want! I seriously considered breast reduction surgery when I was younger but as I got a bit older, grew more comfortable in myself, learned what clothes worked for me and how to ignore others, I gradually became more accepting and stopped caring that much. The best thing about having big boobs is that they are really fun to play with and they look great in lots of outfits (especially ones that many other people can't pull off). They're such a part of my body now I can't imagine not having them, and I'm totally happy with that.”