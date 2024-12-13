The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

The year is coming to a close — but not before we share our penultimate assortment of monthly favourites, straight from the order histories of R29’s editors.
November is quite a banner month in the world of online shopping: It sees the arrival of holiday collections and limited-edition sets, as well as the biggest sales of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But just because we were hard at work compiling the best gifts and deals online doesn’t mean we didn’t steal a moment to purchase a few things for ourselves — highlights included cosy sock slippers, luxe moisturisers, puffer jackets for your feet (you’ll see what we mean) and other seasonal items that we simply couldn’t do without. We’ve compiled the MVPs (Most Valuable Purchases) from November, and, best of all, everything clocks in at under £100 — a sweet spot between a cheap thrill and an investment piece. You’re welcome.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.