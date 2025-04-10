The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under £100

Feel that? Spring is in the air, and so is our wardrobe refresh. This month, we finally shed winter’s brisk clutches and stepped into our truest spring selves — from floral fragrances to pointelle tops to sheer tinted balms, the forecast is fresh. Just peep our team’s favourite recent purchases (and the occasional gifted gem we loved so much we’ll repurchase with our own money).
Every month, our professional online shoppers (aka Refinery29 editors) reveal the smartest buys across fashion, beauty, home and more so you can see — and shop! — what we’re loving right here, right now. Sure, we love splurging on timeless pieces we’ll keep for years, but nothing beats the thrill of a steal under £100. Here are our top picks from last month.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.