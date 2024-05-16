The Best Things We Bought Last Month — All Under £100

From grippy phone cases to film your GRWMs to cosy weighted stuffed animals (specific, but trust us on this one), sometimes it’s the small purchases that become daily essentials. And while there’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little luxury (especially when it comes to gifting), we’re all for being smart with our hard-earned money: just because something is expensive doesn’t always mean it’s better. Take a peek at our recent purchases — all clocking in at under £100, but often less — that we couldn’t get enough of in the month of April.