These Are The Best UK Cities For Millennials To Live In

Could it be time to consider a move north of the border? According to a new study, Edinburgh is the best UK city for millennials to live and work in.
The study was compiled by Compare the Market, who took into account the percentage of young adults making up the city's population, the average monthly rent there and the average full-time salary.
They also factored in the mental wellbeing of people living in the city as well as two important lifestyle factors: its 4G coverage and the number of nightlife venues per 10,000 young adults.
Edinburgh places first with an overall score of 72 out of 100. Scotland's second-largest city doesn't finish top in any one area, but registers high scores across the board. Crucially, it has relatively high salaries (£25,720) combined with relatively low rents (a little over £714).
Reading, the Berkshire city just 25 minutes from London by train, is right behind with a score of 71 out of 100. It has the best 4G coverage of any city in the UK (94%), and the second-highest full-time salaries behind London (£27,126).
Manchester, which has the highest proportion of millennial residents (39%), places fourth. Newcastle upon Tyne, which boasts the lowest monthly rents (£567), finishes 10th.
Brighton and Hove, home to some of the UK's best vegetarian and vegan restaurants, also makes it into the top ten in ninth. Plymouth just misses out on a spot in the top ten, finishing 11th, but the Devon city has more nightlife venues per 10,000 young adults than any other: 27.
Check out the top 10 below.
As for London, it appears quite a lot further down the list in 20th. Though the capital has the highest average salaries (a little over £30,11), it also has the highest monthly rents (just over £2,059), as we definitely all know by now.
