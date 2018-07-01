July marks the season of the festival and team R29 are getting ready to dance our socks off at Lovebox, Wilderness, Latitude and Citadel and more.
If you're itching to be outdoors in the sunshine, but would rather pass on the glitter and bar queues then check out Frieze Sculpture exhibition in Regent's Park for Insta-worthy works by Tracey Emin and South Korean artist Kimsooja.
Whatever your fancy, we've got a great suggestion for making the most of your summer days, and nights. Click through for the best things to watch, do and visit this month from team Refinery29.