It's autumn. There's a pandemic. It will soon be winter and we're still unsure of when we'll no longer be required to work from home, let alone if we'll get to see our families for the holiday season. It's pretty grim, all told.
So what can you do to fill your life with a little light, maybe a little levity and definitely a little cosy? What you need is a statement lamp.
At once practical and a touch silly, a statement lamp can warm a room, set a tone and banish the impending winter gloom. Plus, it's one of the few ways a renter can reshape how a room feels. You may not be able to paint the walls but you can change how the light falls in your space.
Whether it's to adorn your well-established WFH corner or add that missing touch to your bedroom, ahead are some of our favourite lamp trends we're buying into now.
