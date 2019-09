At 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds, Ashima Shiraishi might not look like the elite, groundbreaking athlete that she is. But Shiraishi is quite possibly the best female rock climber in the world.Evidence: At just 14, she has already made history in the sport. She's won the American Bouldering Series Youth National Championship every year from 2010 to 2014. And in 2015, she won the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Youth Championship in both lead climbing and bouldering. Last March, she completed the Open Your Mind Direct course in Spain, which is a very big deal because it's widely considered one of the hardest climbs in the sport. In fact, it's since been rated "9a+/5.15a," which in climbing terms is about as hard as you can get.Her climbing technique looks like a dance: She bravely leaps off small holds and shoots up jagged walls, twisting and pulling her way to the top of a wall.