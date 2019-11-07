What’s the key to getting over a break-up? What’s the secret to a long and happy marriage? How do you get your other half to do that thing in bed?
We all know there’s no definitive answer to any of these questions, but we’re united in the fact that most of us have pondered, agonised and searched for solutions at some point. If you’re fed up of feeding your sex and relationship dilemmas to Google, maybe it’s time to turn to podcasts.
The modern love story is anything but linear and singledom in 2019 is (still) more complicated than it needs to be. If you’re navigating either territory or find yourself somewhere in between, there are friendly voices on the airwaves to help you through and remind you that you really aren’t alone. Are you in a 'situationship'? Craving exciting sex in your long-term relationship? Started dating for the first/millionth time? We’ve found something for you. Sure, no one person can tell you whether you should sleep with that person again, break it off with your new partner or give up on dating apps. But what these podcasts can do is give you the expert perspectives of people who have been through it all before. Click through for an introduction to the ones that’ll bring you life, relief and laughter, whatever your relationship status.
We all know there’s no definitive answer to any of these questions, but we’re united in the fact that most of us have pondered, agonised and searched for solutions at some point. If you’re fed up of feeding your sex and relationship dilemmas to Google, maybe it’s time to turn to podcasts.
The modern love story is anything but linear and singledom in 2019 is (still) more complicated than it needs to be. If you’re navigating either territory or find yourself somewhere in between, there are friendly voices on the airwaves to help you through and remind you that you really aren’t alone. Are you in a 'situationship'? Craving exciting sex in your long-term relationship? Started dating for the first/millionth time? We’ve found something for you. Sure, no one person can tell you whether you should sleep with that person again, break it off with your new partner or give up on dating apps. But what these podcasts can do is give you the expert perspectives of people who have been through it all before. Click through for an introduction to the ones that’ll bring you life, relief and laughter, whatever your relationship status.