Burrowing under your covers and daydreaming is a foolproof way to get through a long winter but while you're under there, why not start thinking about spring and what you'll be wearing. I mean, if the fashion houses work a season ahead, why can’t you? But as any plus-size gal can tell you, trends often aren't as available to us as we'd like them to be. It's a bit sad to get all excited about a trend if your favourite plus-size brands aren't going to stock anything like it.