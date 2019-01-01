Burrowing under your covers and daydreaming is a foolproof way to get through a long winter but while you're under there, why not start thinking about spring and what you'll be wearing. I mean, if the fashion houses work a season ahead, why can’t you? But as any plus-size gal can tell you, trends often aren't as available to us as we'd like them to be. It's a bit sad to get all excited about a trend if your favourite plus-size brands aren't going to stock anything like it.
But don't get disheartened, we've done some digging on the styles, colours and cuts you can expect from Spring/Summer 2019. We can’t see the actual garms YET, but you can start working out how exactly chartreuse is going to make an appearance in your 2019 wardrobe.
With no mention of miserable moo moos or monotone tunics, 2019 looks to be a promising year for plus-size fashion. Here are some of the brands and trends we predict will be big...