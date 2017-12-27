Over the past 12 months, your monetary antics have kept our readers in stitches, left them scratching their heads at your economic choices and given plenty of them the kick up the arse they needed to say, "Right, I probably need to start being a teensy little bit more organised about this whole money thing."
Seeing as we've reached the end of 2017, we've decided to look back at some of this year's big hitters and distribute awards for some of the most impressive monetary work we saw. Click through to relive your favourites.