Is it really worth spending all that cash on a wedding?
On one hand, yes, it's nice to have a lovely day celebrating your dedication to your loved one in front of all your family and friends.
But on the other hand, do you really want to blow your hard-earned savings on buying prosecco and dinner and canapés for people like Aunty June and Uncle Steve when you could be spending them on a fan-flipping-tastic holiday for you and your partner (without an Aunty June or an Uncle Steve in sight)?
If you are looking to splash the cash on the honeymoon rather than the wedding, then there are some truly spectacular options out there. Here's some of our faves...
Desperately in need of hot sunshine, a private pool and Instagram-worthy interiors? You are in luck - we've partnered with Mr & Mrs Smith to offer a lucky reader very stylish hotel stay! We're giving away a Get a Room! gift card worth £1500 plus an exclusive Mr & Mrs Smith Goldsmith membership worth £400.