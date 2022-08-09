In any case, when it comes to going into business with someone close to you, Lavery advises that you make sure you truly want and need a cofounder. And if you decide you do, she says you should choose someone right for the business rather than basing your decision solely on the quality of the friendship. ‘Write down the qualities your ideal partner would have and be objective about the business’ needs,’ she says. ‘If the friend in question matches up with your core values from the get-go, it just might work. But if that’s not the case, you have to be honest with yourself about whether it’s the right move.’