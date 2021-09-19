The Best, Most Scrumptious Movies About Food

The same goes for food in movies. Food is hard to photograph. In most cases, it's hardly important or relevant to the movie. Food largely happens off-screen, which is a damn shame, because I love to watch food. Characters keep their sandwiches below the frame or they just don't eat at all (I'm looking at you, action movies). I like to watch characters stir soup or chop onions or swirl a fork among a colony of spaghetti taking over an earthenware plate. I enjoy a movie that takes place entirely at dinner, or a film that centres on a kitchen somewhere in northern England. It's comfort food, but for your eyes, and when it's done well, it's (again) delicious.