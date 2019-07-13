Lovebox, the annual music festival that has all the cool kids flocking to Gunnersbury Park in London is here. The two-day event, running yesterday and today, will see thousands of people arriving to West London to drink, dance and see some incredible live music.
Who's headlining you ask? Well, the one and only Saint Heron A.K.A Solange (just imagine Stay Flo live), the awe-worthy Chance the Rapper as well as J Hus, Lizzo and Slow Thai.
Suffice to say we knew Lovebox would be heaving with fashion-forward women in envy-inducing fits just made for Instagram, and we weren't disappointed. Sit back and scroll through some of the best dressed women we spotted at the festival...