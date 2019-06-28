10 Dreamy Greek Getaways That Aren't Athens

Though I love Athens just as much as the next travel-obsessed person, the entirety of Greece is too beautiful to just stay in its capital city. From Santorini to Mykonos, there are so many breathtaking Greek islands and mainland towns to explore. Whether you’re looking for party-friendly beaches or picturesque cliffside villages, Greece has endless Insta-worthy vacation destinations to offer. Ahead are 10 you’re definitely going to want to add to your Mediterranean bucket list.
Flying Solo
I'm Getting Married But I Still Do A Solo Trip Every Year
One of the biggest myths about solo travel is that it’s something you do when you’ve got no one else to go with, which is rubbish. As we’ve already