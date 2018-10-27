These Are Airbnb's Most 'Wish-Listed' Homes

If you're planning a holiday, or just want a distraction from the increasingly chilly autumn weather, you're in luck. Airnbb has revealed its most "wish listed" homes by UK travellers over the last year, and they're a pretty eclectic selection.
From a Colombian cabana made of bamboo to an art and book-filled loft in Scotland, the top ten includes some seriously quirky and seriously stunning places to stay. Some are perfect for couples, others lend themselves to friends' holidays, and all of them are making us want to start saving immediately. You have been warned!