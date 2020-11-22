These Are The World’s Best Cities To Live In & Visit For 2021

The 2021 edition of what is billed as "the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet" has been released.
For the fifth year in a row, London is named the world's best city to live, visit and invest in by the Resonance Consultancy. New York City is ranked second, followed by Paris in third.
The well respected annual list factors in the range of cultural experiences and restaurants a city has, as well as its number of mentions on Instagram.
But it also includes factors that are especially relevant to the business world such as its number of global corporations and direct flight connections, so it's no great surprise that the top ten is filled with major financial centres.
London places first because of its vibrant nightlife, dynamic restaurant scene and "cool, breathable air, which is made possible by a city’s trees and its green, open landscapes".
It's worth noting that the list is based on how each city was performing before the coronavirus pandemic really took hold.
“A year from now, we’ll be able to look at how COVID-19 has affected each of these cities and see which ones prove to be the most resilient during this crisis," Resonance Consultancy's Chris Fair said.
However, the report notes that the cooling effect of London's many tree-filled parks could help to ensure that it remains a desirable place to live and work. "With more people working from homes that may not have air conditioning, that’s a significant contribution to wellbeing and the bottom line," the report says.
Check out the 2021 top 10 below:
1. London, England
2. New York City, USA
3. Paris, France
4. Moscow, Russia
5. Tokyo, Japan
6. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
7. Singapore, Republic of Singapore
8, Barcelona, Spain
9. Los Angeles, USA
10. Madrid, Spain
