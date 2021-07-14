The past 18 months have been a big time for candles. Scented candles, naked candles, sculptural candles, spiral candles – something about the pandemic made the idea of surrounding ourselves with beautiful potential light sources particularly appealing.
But what to do with your glut of candles? Especially if you got into the world of tablescaping, you're going to want some candlestick holders to house them in.
Luckily for you, there are more than enough exciting options for you to get your fill no matter which way your aesthetic leans, from £7.50 to £55.