It can be hard to keep up with the publishing world. There are so many demands on our free time – that gym membership you use once a month, the friend you haven’t seen in forever, a new Netflix series you must watch – and sitting down with a book can feel like a serious commitment. It's all too easy to dismiss the slow burn of a really great novel in favour of the instant gratification of Drag Race (trust us, we know).
As we approach the end of the year, though – once the whirlwind of parties has subsided, the last mince pie has been eaten and the last present unwrapped – things slow down a bit and you find yourself with time on your hands. Time, at last, to curl up with that novel you've been meaning to read since February...
Ahead, we've picked out the books written by women in 2018 that we think are worth the investment. Whether it's true crime, historical fiction, fantasy, romance or autobiography that whets your literary whistle, we promise there's something for everyone.