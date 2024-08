Beauty Pie Perfumes Are Criminally Underrated — & We Love These 8

“The first thing that hit me when I sprayed this is how green it is, which I wasn’t expecting given the white florals like jasmine in the notes. You can really smell, or at least get the sense of, leaves and green plants as well as the petals of flowers themselves. This makes it a bit more nuanced and less in-your-face than some full on white floral fragrances like Gucci Bloom, which can be a little divisive. Though I wasn't expecting the scent to translate quite how it does, I actually think it’s better for summer this way. Since I got it, I’ve been spraying it quite liberally, because the one downside is that I don’t get the best staying power when compared to my expensive perfumes like Byredo. If you’re into lighter ‘everyday’ scents and don’t mind topping up once or twice, you’ll get on well with this soft yet vibrant fragrance.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer