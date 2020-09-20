The Trailer For The BBC’s Must-Watch New Drama Small Axe Is Here

Noting that the series is named after a proverb immortalised in a song by Bob Marley, McQueen added: "I think audiences will identify with the trials, tribulations and joy of our characters as well as reflecting on the present environment in which we find ourselves. The dynamic nature of the series allows us to confront injustice in the face of adversity hence the proverb Small Axe, 'if you are the big tree, we are the small axe'."