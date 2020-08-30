BBC’s SKIN Shows The Debilitating Reality Of Acne, Eczema & More

When I first visited Dr Tim at the clinic, I was terrified. I was scared that there was nothing he could do or offer me. I was also terrified that what I had wasn't acne. I had been told by numerous GPs in the past that it was a fungal infection, so I just wanted to see a skin specialist to give me a diagnosis and proper treatment. When he confirmed that my skin condition was acne, I was relieved because he discussed with me all the options. I also met so many other young people like myself who were suffering with skin conditions and we could relate to each other.