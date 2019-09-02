These Images Of Beautiful Bald Women Prove That Our Hair Does Not Define Us

Among the models was 50-year-old April Dawn from the Midlands, who took part in the shoot as a reminder that losing her hair made her who she is today. Initially feeling "angry, confused, bitter and insecure" when alopecia changed her life 15 years ago, she tells Refinery29 what changed her mindset. "Alopecia became my super power and freed the person I was hiding inside me for all these years. I was rocking my bald head status before Wakanda, and the journey has been hard but fulfilling. I am proud to now be helping other women to accept themselves with their alopecia status." Meeting more amazing women was an added perk, she admits. "We shared. We cried. We laughed. It was an emotional and empowering day for so many reasons. I recognised that we were all at different stages in our journeys, and that was okay."