These Images Of Beautiful Bald Women Prove That Our Hair Does Not Define Us

Campaigns like this one and last year's #AlopeciaIsFashion have started to show hair loss in a new light. As an ambassador for the movement, Nichola notes the importance of support. "I want people to think more about how they approach people that they've noticed are different in some way. I feel so happy and grateful [for example] when I meet new people and they very obviously do not care that I have a bald head. I grew up constantly fearing that people would make a fuss about it and it's a great feeling when people don't react at all because they shouldn't care!" April adds: "I would like to see people sharing the stories of people with alopecia, to help break down the stigma and to recognise that bald women are beautiful in their own right, as the saying goes 'Hair does not define us'."