Recommendations. Or often my next read will be based on an author I’ve loved that I want to read more of. I don’t buy unknown authors that much because I usually feel disappointed – I like sticking with people who I know and love that have been recommended to me. I love sharing books with friends and talking about them too. I always discuss books with my best friend, even if we don’t always agree on them. Two recent favourites we both liked are Still Missing by Chevy Stevens and My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent. Another close friend lives in the country and I always take four or five books with me to give to her when I visit – she calls it "the Bay shelf".