I think it's a very human quality. Sometimes I feel like a stranger walking down the street can look at us and tell us more about ourselves than we will ever find out in therapy. Which is not to say that like, judgment is completely erroneous. A lot of times we're so blind to what is glaring in us. You can be really smart and really observant and have a lot of self-knowledge in some areas, but there can be other areas that elude knowledge. That’s what an addiction is. Addiction is, you can't think yourself out of something. It really takes like a higher force, bigger than you. Self-knowledge only gets us so far.