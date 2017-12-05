I’m reading a lot about the mixed race experience at the moment. Obviously there’s lots of books written by white women, and black women, but the in-between experience is less written about. We’re not a new generation; there’s more mixed race people than ever before but I think that it’s a very specific experience. I feel like sometimes we categorise each other depending on where we’re from and people don’t always realise how loaded those questions can be. Sometimes those things are really painful, or not…but there’s often a lot of history there and it can be hard to explain. Where I’m from and where I grew up is a very complicated answer and only now in my adult life am I realising how exhausted I am by explaining my existence to people. It’s a really particular kind of identity that I’ve grown up with so I’ve been reading a lot about kids that have grown up like me.